Severe Weather Possible

A storm system has been impacting us overnight and it continues to bring showers and thunderstorms today. A few stronger to possibly severe storms are on the table for our Wednesday as a slow-moving cold front continues to sink southeastward. Hail and gusty wind would be the primary concerns so make sure you stay weather aware, especially this afternoon as instability builds a little. Showers and storms will continue to move through the Ozarks throughout the day so make sure you keep the umbrella handy. We’ll likely catch a few dry periods but today is looking like kind of a washout. Flooding will be a concern with heavy rainfall possible into this evening. Amounts could top out over a couple inches for some of us and that is why Flood Watches have been issued through this morning. It will likely get extended though as we’ll see rain linger into tonight.

Drier and Cooler Weather Return

A shower or two is possible early Thursday with higher chances southeast of the metro. A drier afternoon is on tap as this front departs and high pressure builds in. Temperatures get knocked back a pretty good deal as northerly winds kick in tonight into Thursday. Temps will be in the lower 70s with lows in the 50s as we awaken on Friday. Friday is looking pleasant and dry but we become unsettled once again this weekend as our next disturbance approaches.

More Rain Chances

It’s not looking like a washout but isolated storms will be possible on Saturday with Sunday’s chances looking a bit higher. Another disturbance moves in with scattered showers and storms on the table on Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will become more seasonable, rising back into the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend. We remain unsettled Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of another cold front.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer