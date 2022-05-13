Next Round of Rain

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking scattered but some could be strong to severe as we’ll have a fair amount of moisture and instability in the atmosphere. We have a Marginal to Slight Risk in place meaning isolated to scattered severe storms are possible. The best chances will be during the afternoon and evening with hail and gusty winds being the primary concerns. As the cold front slides through we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms overnight Friday with a shower or two lingering early Saturday. Clouds will diminish throughout the day as drier air briefly builds in. Temps will be cooler as well but still above average Saturday afternoon, topping out in the lower 80s.

Conditions Stay Unsettled

An upper-level low moves into the region on Sunday and it’s going to drag a cold front through the Ozarks. This boundary will spark another round of possible stronger to severe storms. It’s not looking like a washout with precipitation still looking scattered at this point with the highest storm chances arriving during the afternoon and evening. Hail and gusty winds again would be the main hazards late Sunday.

Drier Start to Next Week

High pressure takes back over with cooler and bright conditions expected as we kick-off the workweek. Temps fall from the 80s Sunday afternoon to the 70s on Monday which is a little more seasonable for this time of the year. Our next disturbance moves our way by Tuesday with the dry weather being short-lived. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a warm front lifts through the region. This boundary also boosts our temps with highs back in the middle and upper 80s by Wednesday. We’ll keep the chance for a few showers and storms on Wednesday too as this front continues to lift slowly to the northeast.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer