Better Chances for Severe Storms Wednesday

The best chances for storms in the Ozarks arrive today as a cold front continues to move our way. As the cold front slides into the viewing area, we’ll likely see a line of storms beginning to form along with it. This would lead to more of a gusty wind threat early Wednesday morning with the potential for spin-up tornadoes and embedded hail. Depending on the speed of the front, it’ll likely get rejuvenated late Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon. As it moves east of Highway 65, it’ll run into more unstable air to the east as temps and dew points spike ahead of the boundary. This is where we find our greatest potential for severe weather. We have the potential for strong tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail over the quarter size. A Moderate Risk (Level 4/5) is draped across our eastern neighborhoods meaning intense, long-lived thunderstorms. By tonight, we should be seeing this moisture beginning to move east of the viewing area with cooler and drier air starting to take over.

Drying Out Thursday

We’ll see a lot more sunshine on Thursday with highs falling back into the 50s and 60s. Another disturbance moves our way Friday into Saturday bringing the potential for scattered showers with temperatures rising back above normal. Afternoon readings will likely climb back into the 60s and 70s Friday afternoon under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Easter Showers

A better chance of showers and maybe a few rumbles arrive to end the weekend thanks to a storm system and cold front. If you’re traveling anywhere for Easter, make sure you keep tabs on the latest forecast. Easter services could also be a bit wet as well as the Easter Egg Hunts so you may want to have a backup plan. It’ll be raw as well with highs only in the 40s and 50s. The start of next week is looking drier and brighter with highs warming back into the 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer