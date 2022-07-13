Lower Humidity Sticks Around

In the wake of the cold front yesterday, much less humid air as has taken over the Ozarks and that continues today. The comfier feel is going to stick around with temps in the lower 90s. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year under plenty of sunshine. Humidity remains in check as we progress through the latter half of the workweek despite our temperatures surging upward. We’re expecting readings in the mid-90s both tomorrow and Friday but again, our dew points will be lower, making it feel better.

Disturbance Slides Through the Region

After a quiet couple of days, a wave of moisture looks to slide through the area as we end the workweek. Most of the rain remains to our northeast but we could see a stray shower or storm across the Ozarks. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday as our next disturbance moves around the ridge and drops into the area. This could lead to isolated storms but right now, chances are looking pretty slim. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans!

High Rain Chances

Another upper-level area of low-pressure swings into the viewing area by Sunday and this brings a higher chance for rain. Scattered showers and storms are on the table for the latter half of the weekend along with peeks of sunshine. It’s something we’ll be watching closely as the rain is badly needed. It’ll be cooler behind this wave of low pressure with highs around 90° Sunday and Monday afternoons. Drier conditions take over by Monday of next week with just a few clouds on tap. Temperatures continue to rise into our Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer