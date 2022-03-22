



Rain & Storm Chances Hold

Rain has come down heavily over the last 12 hours with embedded storms and gusty winds. We’re expecting unsettled conditions again today with the wind staying strong from the south around 15-25 mph. Gusts will be even higher so make sure those outdoor objects are secure.

Few Strong Storms

Today will be seasonable too as we’ll still be on the eastern side of this low. That means we’ll have unstable air working up into the viewing area as well which leads to the potential for stronger storms. We’ll be in the warm sector with the chance for severe weather becoming heightened for the afternoon. It’s a low-end threat but we do have a Marginal Risk in place across the Ozarks and it does include Springfield. Hail, gusty winds, and the shot for a spin-up tornado are all on the table.

Colder Temps Take Over

Westerly to eventually northerly flow takes over late tonight into Wednesday as this area of low pressure tracks northeastward. Much cooler air infiltrates the region with highs only in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday. Moisture won’t exit for mid-week either with scattered showers on tap throughout the day. It’ll be raw with the wind remaining elevated making for crisp wind chills.

Looking Brighter Late in the Week

Areas of drizzle and hit or miss showers linger Thursday but Friday is looking much nicer. High pressure builds in with sunshine taking over for the end of the workweek. Another front slides through the area late Friday into Saturday and that will drop our temps just a touch into the first half of the weekend. We’ll rise back toward seasonable levels Friday afternoon, topping out in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Saturday, we fall back into the lower to mid-50s. The sunshine holds though and the drier conditions still grip the Ozarks for Sunday. Highs get a nice boost with afternoon readings back close to 70°. Monday will be even warmer ahead of our next storm system with highs expected back into the middle and upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sun.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer