Rain Chances Going Up

Showers and thunderstorms are becoming are main weather headline as our pattern becomes more unsettled through the remainder of the workweek. Some areas saw downpours and strong storms yesterday afternoon and the potential remains for our Thursday with the higher chances arriving. As the area of low pressure moves through the region, it drags a cold front through the region into this afternoon. With the ingredients in the atmosphere in place, like instability, we do have a Marginal Risk for severe storms. This means a couple of storms could include gusty wind and small hail so make sure you stay weather aware.

Unsettled Pattern Develops

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a result and we’ll pick up some much-needed rain. It’s looking like this front then stalls across the Ozarks on Friday and that is going to lead to multiple waves of moisture. It’s looking like another piece of upper-level energy moves through on Friday bringing some heavier rain. A few storms could become strong again tomorrow with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be the name of the game really from Friday through Sunday so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned.

Heavy Rain on the Table

Amounts from Wednesday through the weekend could top out over a couple of inches in some spots with localized areas possibly over 3-4″. The heaviest The positives are we’ll get much-needed rain and we’ll also see the heat get knocked back a good deal. Highs dip back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday with milder air taking over for the weekend. Temps look to fall back into the 70s and 80s which is well below normal for this time of the year. Temps begin to rebound as we end the month and kick off August with highs back in the 90s by Monday of next week. We’ll keep the threat of a few showers and storms around as well but Monday overall is looking a little drier. The heat continues to ramp up as we progress into Tuesday with a lot more sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 90s. It’s looking like a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern next week with hotter and drier conditions developing. Highs will be close to 100° by the middle part of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer