Dry & Hot Conditions Expected

As this ridge of high pressure dominates, dry and hot weather continues today into mid-week. The upper-level flow in the atmosphere holds from the southwest, keeping any rain off to our north and west. Temperatures remain well above normal with highs surging into the low to mid-90s this afternoon but the humidity won’t be as bad. Heat index values will be just a little lower today but we still have some continues to our NE under a Heat Advisory.

Slim Rain Chances

Some changes then arrive for on Wednesday as a cold front approaches from the NW. This boundary moves in by the evening and it’s going to bring isolated storm chances. It’s looking like the best chances arrive overnight with a couple of storms possibly on the stronger side, especially early. This is when instability is a bit greater. We do have a Marginal Risk for our NW neighborhoods up toward spots like KC, so make sure you stay weather aware. A spotty storm or two is possible on Friday as this boundary stalls across the Show-Me State.

Slight Cool-Down

With these weak waves moving through the Ozarks, we’ll cool down slightly and also tap into some less humid air, albeit briefly. This leads to a slight cool-down that arrives late in the week and into the weekend. Afternoon readings fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday which is still above average. Sunday is looking like the most refreshing day even though it remains hot. We’ll see plenty of sunshine over the weekend too, lasting into next week as this ridge of high pressure holds.

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer