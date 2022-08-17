Cooler Air Takes Over

It’s been a wet 24 hours across the area as this storm system has been moving southeastward through the region. Showers linger for the morning with much cooler air filtering in from the NE. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s which is well below normal for this time of August. Where the sun pops out for our northern neighbors, temps will likely rise into the lower 80s. It’ll be a lot less humid too as drier air works in during the afternoon.

Sunshine Prevails to End the Week

Thursday is looking just gorgeous for this time of the year with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s with that comfy feel sticking around. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds across the Upper Midwest. Warmer air then streams in from the south by Friday with readings rising back into the middle and upper 80s.

Another Cold Front Moves In

We’ll still see lots of sunshine but late in the day into the overnight is when clouds start to thicken some. This is thanks to our next disturbance moving in our direction. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible as this cold front slides into the Ozarks but we’re not expecting a washout which is good for any outdoor plans. Higher chances of rain are on the table Sunday into early next week as this front looks to lock up on us. That along with an upper-level area of low-pressure drop in from the north keeps the unsettled pattern around. Highs remain below average for this time of the year, thanks to the moisture and the frontal passage with temps in the lower 80s both Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer