Pleasant End to the Weekend

After an unsettled start to the day, conditions improved drastically this afternoon. Drier air has been taking over the Ozarks as high pressure briefly builds in behind today’s cold frontal passage. This evening into the overnight is looking pleasant but breezy as winds early on will likely gust over 20 mph. As starry sky develops overnight, temps will tumble back down below average, falling into the 40s for many of us. It’ll be a great night for a bonfire! Tomorrow is looking gorgeous for this time of year with highs topping out in the lower 70s. Plenty of sunshine is on the way but clouds do begin to thicken up later in the evening as our next disturbance approaches.

Next Round of Rain

The active pattern we’ve been dealing with holds into early next as a warm front begins to lift through the area. This one could bring some rain by late Sunday but much higher chances for showers and storms arrive on Monday. With the ingredients we have in place, we have the potential for stronger to severe thunderstorms as a Slight Risk is draped across the viewing area.

Severe Weather Possible

This means scattered severe storms are possible with hail and gusty winds being the primary hazards. The tornado threat is lower but not 0. It’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned. It’s looking like a cold front moves in by really early Tuesday and that will bring a line of stronger storms into the area. Gusty winds and embedded hail are a possibility. Wednesday is looking drier but this front stalls and wobbles around the region which could lead to more isolated storms mid-week. This could lead to the chance for stronger to severe storms yet again. Another area of low pressure moves in on Thursday bringing our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Friday into next weekend are looking drier but we’ll have a slight chance for showers and a few storms as an upper-level disturbance moves through the area.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer