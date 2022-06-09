Brief Break in the Wet Weather

We catch a little break from the wet weather today as high pressure builds in briefly. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Friday Eve with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The final cold front of the workweek is slated to arrive on Friday, which also brings showers and storms. The highest chances will arrive in the wee hours of our Friday with a wet AM commute likely.

Few Severe Storms Possible

This is when we could see a few stronger storms as well. A Marginal to Slight Risk has been put in place by the Storm Prediction Center meaning hail and gusty wind is possible. Hit or miss showers and a few rumbles are still possible for the afternoon but it’s definitely looking a little drier across the Ozarks. High pressure takes over behind this disturbance and that’ll lead to quieter conditions Saturday.

Heat Takes Over

A ridge then begins to develop over the weekend as upper-level flow turns to the southwest. This allows for a drier and warmer pattern to develop through the first half of next week. Highs look to jump from the 80s on Saturday to the lower 90s Sunday along with lots of sunshine. As this ridge holds strong, more sunshine and heat are on the docket. Temps will likely surge into the mid and upper 90s by Monday and feels like temps could rise above 100°. Make sure you’re taking frequent breaks in the a/c if at all possible and remember to wear your lighter-colored clothing. Dry, windy, and hot conditions prevail through Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer