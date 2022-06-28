High Pressure Holds

Yesterday was gorgeous across the Ozarks and we’re not straying away from that pleasant weather today. Our Tuesday will be comfy with plenty of sunshine but we do have a weak disturbance moving through the area. It’s bringing some clouds and the possibility for a spotty sprinkle or two but many will stay dry. As this ridge of high pressure takes hold of the area, highs will start to rebound. Afternoon readings climb back into the lower to mid-80s this afternoon with hotter conditions developing by mid-week.

Hot Temps Return

High temperatures rise back into the lower to middle 90s Wednesday through Friday with dew points on the rise as well. With that combo, feels like temps will likely rise back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat Advisories are possible so make sure you limit some of that outdoor exposure if at all possible. Our weather pattern heading into our holiday weekend is looking a little unsettled as our next cold front approaches.

Next Cold Front

This boundary brings scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Saturday with the potential for stronger storms on the table. We’ll continue to fine-tune those details as we get a little bit closer but Saturday will need to be monitored for any severe weather potential. The front does knock our temps back a little, topping out in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Depending on how far south the front gets determines our storm chances on Sunday but it is looking like we could see a few showers and storms. This will all play a role in what happens into July 4th. It’s not looking like a washout but isolated showers and storms are a possibility. Make sure you stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer