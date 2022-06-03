Quiet End to the Workweek

High pressure has settled in across the region and that is keeping us pleasant as we end the workweek. It’s crisp this morning with readings in the 40s and 50s so you may want a light jacket. Dew points are refreshing and it’ll be comfy for the afternoon with temps in the upper 70s. We’ll see lots of sunshine for our Friyay as well but a few more clouds begin to stream in on Saturday.

Unsettled Conditions Return

Slightly unsettled conditions develop over the weekend, once again, as our next disturbance approaches. A stray shower or thundershower is possible tomorrow but chances are limited, only around 10%. Another area of low-pressure skirts the area Saturday night into Sunday which leads to a slightly higher chance of showers and storms. Isolated showers and storms are on the table as we end the weekend so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you keep your eyes to the sky. A Marginal Risk includes parts of the viewing area and this means we could see a couple of severe storms with gusty wind and small hail being the main hazards. The unsettled pattern continues into early next week ahead of our next cold front which moves in early Temperatures become more seasonable, rising back into the lower to middle 80s through the weekend thanks to a southerly breeze.

Shower and Storm Chances Continue

Shower and storm chances are looking the highest on Monday as a cold front moves through the Ozarks. Moisture likely lingers into Tuesday, scattered in nature, but it’s not looking like a washout at this point. Our next cold front moves our way by Wednesday and this boundary also brings scattered showers and thunderstorms. We’ll be monitoring the potential for any severe weather so stay tuned Temps will stay seasonable next week with highs in the 70s and 80s. They get knocked back a little on from Sunday to Monday as that cold front moves through and again Wednesday into Thursday with that frontal passage.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer