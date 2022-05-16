Sunshine Prevails

After an unsettled Sunday, high pressure is building in and this will lead to quite the pleasant start to our workweek. Sunny sky and comfy humidity values prevail with highs this afternoon topping out in the middle and upper 70s. A warm front lifts into the area tomorrow and that is going to spark up scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Severe Weather Possible

The higher chances are looking to arrive during the afternoon timeframe with the potential for a few to turn strong to severe. Hail and gusty wind would be the main concerns as a Marginal Risk is draped across the area. A disturbance upstairs in the atmosphere moves through Tuesday night into early Wednesday and that also leads to a chance of showers and storms. This activity will clear the region Wednesday morning with sunshine taking over by the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, surging back into the upper 80s and lower 90s mid-week with the humidity spiking. The hotter and more humid stretch holds through our Thursday into Friday as a weak upper-level ridge develops. Temps look to soar back close to 90° Thursday and again on Friday ahead of our next cold front which is slated to arrive Friday afternoon.

Next Cold Front

Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along that frontal boundary with some severe storms possible. We’ll have that instability on the rise as well as the moisture content in the air that will contribute to that risk. Showers are still possible for the first half of our Saturday as this storm system clears off to the east with much cooler air taking over. Highs will be well below average with readings expected in the 60s. Lows overnight Saturday could dip back into the lower 40s in some of our northern neighborhoods so you may need to turn the heat back on briefly! Monday looks great with highs cooler than normal for this time of the year, topping out in the lower 70s. Drier air holds with plenty of sunshine as we kick-start next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer