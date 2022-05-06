Showers Linger

As this upper-level low continues to spin through the region, showers will linger as kick-off the day. There could still be moderate rain coming down but over all the precipitation will be lighter this AM. We’ll keep the chance for a few showers for the first half of the day but as NW winds take over, drier air begins to filter in. Watch out for flooded roadways, especially in low-lying spots around the Ozarks. We do have Flood Warnings in effect through this AM. This will lead to some peeks of sunshine for the afternoon. Clouds will continue to diminish overnight with temps a little cooler than average.

Gorgeous Weekend on Tap

High pressure builds in for the weekend which brings a lot more sunshine and warmer conditions. Temps will be seasonable on Saturday, topping out in the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. The warmth really takes hold of the region on Mother’s Day as this ridge grips the Upper Midwest. It’ll be great to get outdoors with the fam, albeit it windy. The 80s are in store throughout the viewing area Sunday afternoon with some spots to the SW possibly close to 90° by next Monday.

90s Possible??

Sunshiny conditions are on tap as this area of high pressure holds strong from Sunday into Monday. As this upper-level ridge dominates our weather pattern through early next week, temperatures continue to surge upward. We’re tracking the potential for some of our communities in SW Missouri and NW Arkansas to crack into the lower 90s for the first time this year. Not only will we have the warmth but sunshine prevails too with plenty of sunshine Monday through Tuesday. This area of high pressure continues to dominate the forecast as we progress through the latter half of next week too. Not only will this keep the warmth in place here at home but also dry conditions are expected through Thursday of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer