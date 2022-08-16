Next Disturbance

We kicked off the week with lots of sun and heat but that changes today as our next storm system heads our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table throughout the day with the best chances arriving this afternoon as the cold front moves in. With the ingredients in the atmosphere, a couple of those storms could turn severe with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon into the early evening. Temps start to cool down as this cold front tracks through with afternoon readings dipping back into the 80s. To the NE of Springfield, it’ll be cooler as more rain will be moving through. Hotter conditions develop to our SW as it will be drier with highs in the 90s on tap.

Cooler Air Takes Over

Showers linger through Wednesday morning with much cooler air filtering in from the NE. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s which is well below normal for this time of August. It’ll be a lot less humid too as drier air works in during the afternoon. Thursday is looking just gorgeous for this time of the year with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s with that comfy feel sticking around. Warmer air then streams in from the south by Friday with readings rising back into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Another Cold Front Moves In

We’ll still see lots of sunshine but late in the day into the overnight is when clouds start to thicken some. This is thanks to our next disturbance moving in our direction. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible as this cold front slides into the Ozarks but we’re not expecting a washout which is good for any outdoor plans. Higher chances of rain are on the table Sunday into early next week as this front looks to lock up on us. As multiple areas of low-pressure move along it, the unsettled pattern will likely hold. Highs remain below average for this time of the year, thanks to the moisture and the frontal passage with temps in the lower 80s both Sunday and Monday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer