Unsettled Pattern Holds into Mid-Week

The parade of storm systems continues Wednesday as the next cold front slides into the Ozarks. Hit or miss showers and storms are on the docket for our Hump Day too so make sure you keep that umbrella handy. Just like the last couple of days, sunshine will peek out from behind the clouds at times and that will lead to more instability in the air. A Marginal Risk to Slight Risk is draped across the Ozarks meaning a few severe storms will be possible so stay weather aware. Hail and gusty wind will be the main concerns.

Brief Break in the Wet Weather

We catch a little break on Thursday as high pressure builds in briefly. Plenty of sunshine is in store for our Friday Eve with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The final cold front of the workweek is slated to arrive on Friday and this also brings a likelihood of showers and storms. A rogue stronger storm is possible but we look to remain a bit more stable at least for most of the day which is good news.

Heat Takes Over

A ridge then begins to develop over the weekend as upper-level flow turns to the southwest. This allows for a drier and warmer pattern to develop Saturday into early next week. Highs look to jump from the 80s on Saturday to the lower 90s Sunday along with lots of sunshine. As this ridge holds strong, more sunshine and heat take over into early next week with highs in the 90s both Monday and Tuesday. Feels like temps could likely get above 100° so taking heat precautions will be a good idea.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer