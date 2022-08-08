Next Round of Rain

The weekend was quieter across the Ozarks but we still had to dodge stray showers and storms. Today, conditions become unsettled as our next cold front moves in from the northwest. This boundary brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially later on in the afternoon. We’ll continue to dodge showers and storms throughout the evening and into the overnight so keeping the umbrella handy will be a good idea. Temps this afternoon will be steamy ahead of the front with highs in the middle 90s. Lows overnight fall back toward seasonable norms, topping out in the lower 70s. We start the day off on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms as this front slides slowly southeastward. The afternoon is looking drier but we could still see a few showers and storms.

Cooler Air Moves In

Cooler air filters in tomorrow as winds turn around from the northeast. Highs dip back into the middle and upper 80s which is seasonably cool for this time of the year. With the cold front just to our south on Wednesday, the potential for a stray shower or two is on the table but we’re not expecting as much rain mid-week. Here in the Ozarks, we’ll stay on the eastern periphery of this ridge of high pressure which will keep us still mainly dry and hot as we progress through Wednesday and into the latter half of the workweek. Temperatures start to rebound as we hit Thursday into Friday with afternoon readings surging back into the lower and middle 90s.

Staying Mainly Dry

Another disturbance works around this ridge over the weekend as the upper-level flow prevails from the northwest. This keeps us a little unsettled with a spotty storm or two possible both Saturday and again on Sunday. The question mark that remains is our temps as the ridge looks to shift back toward the west. If that happens, we’ll feel the heat relax a bit. Currently, it’s looking like we’ll have seasonable conditions on both days with highs in the lower 90s throughout the metro.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer