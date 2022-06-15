Heat Wave Continues

As this ridge of high pressure in the upper levels dominates, the heat wave will continue today. Temperatures remain well above normal with highs surging into the low to mid-90s this afternoon. The humidity was a little lower yesterday but it returns for our Hump Day, ahead of our next cold front. Heat index values will be steamy this afternoon with some of our northeastern communities still under a Heat Advisory.

Slim Rain Chances

As this front approaches from the northwest, we’ll start to see a little more cloud cover developing. This boundary moves in by the evening and it’s going to bring isolated storm chances. It’s looking like the best chances arrive overnight with a couple of storms possibly on the stronger side, especially early. This is when instability is a bit greater. We do have a Marginal Risk for our NW neighborhoods up toward spots like KC, so make sure you stay weather aware. A spotty storm or two is possible tomorrow too as this front moves through the area. Another slim chance of storms arrives on Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the region.

No Break from the Heat

Despite these waves of moisture moving through, we’re really not expecting a big cool-down. Temperatures stay well above normal into the weekend, topping out in the low to mid-90s. This ridge of high pressure continues to wobble across the Upper Midwest, leading to the heat. Sunday is looking like the most refreshing day even though it remains hot. We’ll see plenty of sunshine over the weekend into next week too with highs ramping up close to 100° Monday and Tuesday.

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer