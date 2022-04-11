Scattered Showers & Storms

After a gorgeous weekend, big changes are on the horizon across the Ozarks! A cold front has been on the move overnight and it has brought us strong to severe thunderstorms. Everything from hail to gusty winds as well as flooding has been ongoing across the area and we’re going to keep this potential throughout the early morning. Better chances line up south of the Ozarks this afternoon and evening, as that’s where the highest instability will be and where the frontal boundary will be located. The big question mark will be how far south the front gets and where it stalls. That area will be the zone to watch through the remainder of the day. We’ll have to monitor our southern and eastern neighborhoods this evening as we could still see a few severe storms as the front lifts back to the northeast. Temps get knocked back a pretty good deal today compared to yesterday as winds turn around from the northeast. Highs look to rise back into the 50s and 60s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies.

Next Round of Severe Weather

Tomorrow temps get a big boost as a warm front lifts through the region ahead of our next cold front. Highs soar back into the 70s and 80s which is well above average for this time of the year. This warm front not only allows moisture to stream into the area but higher instability as well. These ingredients lead to a greater potential for severe weather tomorrow with a Slight Risk in play for most of the viewing area. An Enhanced Risk encompasses some of our far northeastern communities meaning numerous severe storms. All forms of severe weather are on the table tomorrow including a few tornadoes. It’s something we’ll be watching extremely close. The best chances arrive tomorrow evening as the cold front continues to move our way. The point of contention tomorrow will be the lift and how strong the cap in the atmosphere is. The cap is a layer of warm air and it acts as a lid on a pot of boiling water. It prevents development. If we can break it, or it weakens, more widespread severe storms will be on the table tomorrow evening into tomorrow night.

Cold Front Brings Possible Severe Storms

As the cold front slides into the Ozarks, we’ll likely see a line of storms beginning to form along and ahead of it. This would lead to more of a gusty wind threat early Wednesday morning with the potential for spin-up tornadoes and embedded hail. Depending on the speed of the front, it’ll likely get rejuvenated Wednesday afternoon as it moves east of Highway 65. It’ll run into more unstable air to the east as temps rise ahead of the boundary. By Wednesday night, we should be seeing this moisture beginning to move east of the viewing area with cooler and drier air starting to take over. We’ll see a lot more sunshine on Thursday with highs falling back into the 50s and 60s.

Brief Break from the Unsettled Weather

Another disturbance moves our way Friday into Saturday bringing the potential for a few showers with temperatures rising back above normal. Afternoon readings will likely climb back into the 60s and 70s Friday through Sunday. A better chance of showers and storms arrives to end the weekend thanks to a storm system and cold front. We could see severe weather once again and it’s something we’ll be watching closely so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer