Front Stalling Across the Region

A cold front has moved through most of the area and it did bring showers and storms to the area yesterday. That front stalls across the Ozarks today and that will lead to multiple waves of moisture into the weekend. It’s looking like another piece of upper-level energy moves through today bringing a few showers to the metro but the highest chances will likely be closer to the frontal boundary which lines up across Northern Arkansas. A few storms could become stronger but we don’t have a big threat of severe weather today into the weekend. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be the name of the game really from today through Sunday so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned.

Heavy Rain on the Table

Amounts from Wednesday through the weekend could top out over a couple of inches in some spots with localized areas possibly over 3-4″. The heaviest The positives are we’ll get much-needed rain and we’ll also see the heat get knocked back a good deal. Highs dip back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday with milder air taking over for the weekend. Temps look to fall back into the 70s and 80s which is well below normal for this time of the year. T

Heat Returns

Temps begin to rebound as we end the month and kick off August with highs back in the 90s by Monday of next week. We’ll keep the of a morning shower or storm Monday but overall it’s looking much drier. The heat continues to ramp up as we progress into Tuesday with a lot more sunshine and highs in the middle and upper 90s. It’s looking like a ridge of high pressure will dominate our weather pattern next week with hotter and drier conditions developing. Highs will be close to 100° by the middle part of next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer