Colder Air Moves In

A cold front has been working through the Ozarks and has brought some strong to severe thunderstorms as well as gusty winds during the overnight. This frontal boundary continues to slide eastward as we awaken today with cooler air taking over. The bulk of the moisture will be out of here for the AM commute but a few showers are still possible early on. Drier air builds in throughout the day which leads to a lot more sunshine for the afternoon. With that NW breeze, highs will be more seasonable, rising into the lower and middle 60s. The upper-level low begins to circulate on in as we head into Thursday and Friday and this brings a return to the cloudiness and wintry temps. Highs tumble back into the 40s and 50s Thursday afternoon with even colder air in the forecast for Friday.

Rain/Snow Showers Possible

We look to end the workweek with not only a winter-like chill but also the potential for rain and snow showers. It’ll be really similar to what we saw last Thursday. The wind will really be cranking from the north to northwest making it feel even colder with freeze headlines possible again Thursday and Friday nights. The weekend is looking a lot nicer with sunshine prevailing Saturday into Sunday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon with the 70s making a grand return for Sunday. It’ll be great to be outdoors but the wind will be howling again ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive next Monday into Tuesday. Highs stay on the mild side of the spectrum early next week with temps holding in the lower to middle 70s both days. As this disturbance moves closer, shower and storm chances will be on the increase.

Warmer Temps, Storm Chances Return

A warm front will likely lift through the Ozarks possibly sparking isolated showers or storms Monday but chances are still looking slimmer at this point. By Tuesday, storm chances will be a little bit higher as this area of low pressure moves our way. Wednesday is definitely looking like a day to stay weather aware as severe storms are on the table once again. We’ll have higher instability, moisture content, and wind shear, making all forms of severe weather possible. This is still a week away but make sure you’re keeping tabs on our latest forecasts!

Have a great day!

-T.J.