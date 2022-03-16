Warmth & Sunshine Take Over

We ended the day with some sunshine on Tuesday and even more is on tap today as high pressure takes back over. It’ll be brief but it does bring a return to drier conditions and warmer temps as well. Highs rebound nicely with afternoon readings surging back into the lower 70s.

Mild St. Patrick’s Day

Temps remain above average as we progress into Thursday but we won’t see as much sunshine as our next storm system moves closer. If you’re planning on going out for St. Patrick’s Day though, you can expect to stay dry with highs in the mid to upper-70s.

Rain Moves In

This disturbance brings more widespread rain Thursday night into Friday with the moisture likely lingering into Friday night. A cold front will accompany this stormy system which will bring a shot of colder air as we end the week. After climbing well above average on Thursday, temps take a big hit for Friday afternoon. We’re looking at the 40s and 50s throughout the Ozarks making it a raw, dreary day as we end the workweek. We can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, especially in Northern Arkansas, where we will have a bit of instability developing. This area of low-pressure tracks NE throughout the day and by the evening, that rain is tapering off and drier air is starting to take over. High pressure builds for the start of the weekend with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s expected.

Pleasant Weekend

That high-pressure center brings more sunshine Saturday and Sunday with just a few clouds on the docket. The warming trend also continues as we officially kick-start Spring on Sunday or the Vernal Equinox as it’s technically known. Highs surge back into the 70s under partly sunny skies. Another potent storm system move our way early next week and it will likely bring our next soaking of rain. It’ll bring the potential for afternoon and evening showers Monday with heavier rain in store overnight. Moderate to heavy rainfall is something we’re tracking for our Tuesday as well with the potential for thunderstorms. It’s still a little early to tell but we will need to monitor the severe weather potential so stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer