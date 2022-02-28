Warmer Temps Prevail

Our weekend featured not only quiet but warmer conditions as a ridge of high pressure continues to take over. This will keep our weather pattern quiet as we kick-start the workweek. Milder conditions are on tap with highs surging up into the 60s this afternoon along with lots of sun. As we progress through the week, we’re tracking warmer conditions as this ridge park itself on top of the region.

High Pressure Holds Storng

This will lead to a huge boost in our temperatures. More sunshine is in store tomorrow with highs climbing back into the lower 70s. High pressure will keep us Spring-Like through mid-week with sunshine prevailing. On Wednesday, highs look to rise back into the lower 70s with plenty of sunshine. Our neighborhoods to the SW will likely be in the mid-70s which is well above average for this time of year. Afternoon readings remain in the 70s Thursday as this sunshiny weather pattern continues. Clouds start to thicken up on Friday ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Next Storm System Moves In

This area of low pressure and associated cold front brings the potential for showers and storms Saturday. We will have to monitor the threat of any stronger to severe storms because we will have some instability in the atmosphere. Highs will be mild ahead of that front with temps back into the lower 70s. This front does knock our temps back a bit by Sunday with highs falling back into the upper 50s. Another storm system brings the chance for showers and a few storms late Sunday into Sunday night. This more active pattern does look to continue beyond the 7-day period and it’s something we’ll be watching closely.

