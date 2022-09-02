After a rainy and gloomy day showers and storms are starting to calm down and move to the east.

Flood Watches and Advisories

A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone, Taney, Ozark, and Douglas Counties until midnight. This area will see redevelopment resulting in more rain on an already saturated ground.

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 11:15 pm for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Newton, and Stone because this area has received 3-5 inches of rainfall over the past 24 hours. Springfield has received one inch since midnight, while Branson has seen 2.5 to 4 inches!

Rain moving east, patchy fog to start Saturday

Areas east and south of Springfield will see more rain tonight and early into Saturday. Saturday will start out cloudy and foggy, but the clouds and fog will lift. Once the clouds lift, the sun will be out in the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and storms are possible

Sunday, there will be a better chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, thanks to daytime heating. Temperatures Sunday will stay steady in the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Isolated showers and storms will be in the forecast for the next seven days. #kolr10wx