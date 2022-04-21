Isolated Showers and Storms Expected

Today is definitely looking brighter and overall drier than our Wednesday but we could still see some rain. The chance for hit-and-miss storms lingers as a warm front lifts into the region. Any storm that gets going could be on the stronger side with small hail and frequent lighting. Instability builds in the atmosphere as temps and dew points rise, but the better chance for severe storms is situated to our west. Temps look to rise quite nicely with afternoon readings getting back into the lower to middle 70s.

Warmer Weather Takes Over

Even milder conditions are on the docket as we end the workweek with highs bumping into the lower 80s under a mainly sunny sky. The next round of unsettled weather arrives late Saturday into Sunday as a storm system moves into the Plains. A stray storm or two is possible for the first half of the weekend but a better chance of showers and storms is on the table Sunday as our next storm system moves our way.

Next Cold Front

Our next cold front moves in Sunday morning and this is going to bring widespread showers and thunderstorms to the viewing area. It knocks our temps back toward seasonable norms with highs back into the 60s. We’ll be watching the threat for any stronger to severe storms as well so stay tuned! Right now it’s looking like instability will be really limited with heavy rain becoming a bigger concern.

High Pressure Builds Back In

Moisture looks to linger into Monday morning before drier air takes over. We’ll see some sunshine for the afternoon with highs cooler in the lower 60s. The sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs rebounding back into the middle and upper 60s with milder conditions on tap Wednesday. Highs look to climb back into the 70s under plenty of sunshine.

Have a great day!