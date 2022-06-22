Isolated Storms Possible

A cold front moves in today and it’s going to bring a slim chance of showers and storms. They’ll be isolated and not all of us will see rain. On the backside of this boundary, we’ll catch a brief break from the heat as highs fall back into the middle and upper 80s. Dew points will also relax some making it feel a little more pleasant. It’s short-lived though as a warm front lifts our way late Thursday into Friday. This will bring a return to the more humid conditions and bring the potential for isolated showers or a couple of storms. The heat really ramps back up on Friday with highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values will likely get into the triple digits to end the week too so remember those heat safety precautions.

Slim Rain Chances

Another cold front approaches the Ozarks over the weekend but rain chances are looking slim with this frontal passage as well. Ahead of this front, we’ll likely have the hottest day of the season thus far! It’ll be sizzling with highs around the century mark Saturday afternoon. The cold front will erase this heat as it slides in late Saturday into Sunday. A couple of showers and storms are possible with this disturbance but the main story will be the cooler air infiltrating. Highs on Sunday look to dip back below average, topping out in the lower 80s for many of us. It’ll feel a lot more refreshing too as dew points fall into the 40s and 50s. It’s something we’ll be watching. Temperatures remain refreshing as we progress into early next week with highs in the lower 80s under a fair sky.

Have a great day!

-Meteolorogist T.J. Springer