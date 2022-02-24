Second Round Winter Weather Moves In

We’re not done with the wintry weather yet as part 2 of this winter storm moves in today. Another area of low pressure moves up from the southwest and this will bring a reinvigorated chance of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. The majority of the preicp. today will likely fall as freezing rain and sleet, with the heaviest falling off to the SE of the metro.

Ice/Sleet/Snow Accumulation

Our Northern Arkansas communities could still pick up another quarter-inch of ice with some localized areas seeing more than that. This will make conditions dangerous for drivers so if you must be out, travel with extreme caution. In terms of snow and sleet accumulation, some of our northern communities could pick up a dusting to an inch of snow as this wave moves through. Under a half-inch of sleet is on the table for the metro today but roadways are still going to be icy, especially as we add a light glaze of ice. The precipitation begins to move back in around sunrise and it’s going to last right through dinnertime before finally moving out. The moisture will likely end as a few snow showers and flurries as the low pulls away. Overnight, clouds will begin to diminish and temps will tumble once again.

Temperatures Stay Cold

Readings on Friday will start off in the lower teens and upper single digits with wind chills around 0°. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures will likely be back around the 30° mark under partly cloudy skies. Clouds thicken up once again as another storm system moves by to our south. This could bring a few showers and possibly some wet snow to Northern Arkansas but we’re not expecting any moisture around Springfield. High pressure takes over on Sunday and that brings a return to the sunshine along with warmer temps. Highs rise back into the lower 50s Sunday afternoon under plenty of sunshine. Milder conditions prevail through early next week as this ridge continues to build. Afternoon readings look to surge back close to 60 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday under an abundance of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer