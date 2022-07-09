Humidity Drops Off a Bit

In the wake of the cold front that moved through over the last 24 hours, cooler and drier air has been moving into the Upper Midwest. Across the Ozarks, we won’t tap into that lower humidity until tonight into tomorrow. High pressure is dominating to our east and that will allow that wind flow to pump in from the ENE. With that, dew points will fall into the 50s and 60s. That will make it feel a lot more comfortable on Sunday despite our temperatures warming back into the low to mid-90s. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for tomorrow as well so if you’re heading outdoors, make sure you grab the sunscreen. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the ridge to our west tries to expand east leading to more dry heat into Monday.

Heat Returns

Temperatures continue to surge upward as we progress into early next week with the upper 90s and low 100s on the table again for Monday. The heat looks to develop ahead of another cold front that moves in by Tuesday. This boundary brings the potential for a couple of sprinkles or maybe a stray storm but most of us will stay dry. On the backside of the front, drier and cooler air takes over into our Wednesday. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year under just a few clouds.

Spotty Storms Possible

We could see a spotty shower or storm on Wednesday too depending on how far south the front gets. Humidity remains in check as we progress through the latter half of next week despite our temperatures surging upward. Seasonable conditions are on the docket for Thursday but the heat really ramps up by Friday. Afternoon readings will be close to 100° both Friday and Saturday along with a fair sky. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday as a piece of upper-level energy slides around the ridge and drops into the Ozarks. This could lead to a few storms but right now, chances are looking pretty slim. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer