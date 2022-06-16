Humidity Ramps Up

It’s been a hot week so far and we’re not expecting any relief for the latter half of our workweek. It’s all thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It’s keeping us mainly dry and our temperatures well above average. Highs today soar back into the lower 90s but when you factor in the humidity, feels like temps surge into the low 100s. That is why we have Heat Advisories in effect for much of the Ozarks through this evening. Remember those heat safety precautions if you’re out and about.

Stray Storms Possible

Mainly dry conditions prevail through the day but we can’t rule out a stray storm or shower. The chances hold tonight as a cold front sits to our north. It’s not going to move through the area but any storms that develop will move to the southeast overnight. A few storms could become strong in our far northern neighborhoods and that’s why we have a Marginal Risk in place for hail and gusty winds. We’ll keep the slim chance for storms tomorrow too but we’re not catching any breaks from the heat. Highs climb back into the mid and upper 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Heat index values will likely get back into the triple digits too with Heat Advisories likely issued once again.

A Touch of Relief from the Heat

Drier air does work in for over the weekend as well as slightly cooler conditions but we are expected to stay above normal. Highs top out in the lower 90s both Saturday and Father’s Day but with lowered humidity, it won’t feel as bad. This ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern into next week as it parks itself on top of the Ozarks! That will lead to a warm-up with highs in the middle and upper 90s. It’s looking like another cold front will move in late Wednesday into Thursday and that could lead to isolated showers and storms.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer