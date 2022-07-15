Sweltering End to the Week

Our wind flow has now turned around from the south which continues to usher in more moisture and warmer air. Humidity has been somewhat manageable this week but that changes as we progress through the next 48 hours. It’s going to feel miserable out there today into the weekend with highs near 100°. With the humidity taken into account, feels like temps will be in the triple digits.

Disturbance Slides Through the Region

The warmth develops ahead of our next storm system that moves into the region over the weekend. One slides by to our northeast today and we could have enough lift to spark up a stray shower or storm. Most of the rain remains to our northeast though. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday ahead of our next disturbance which moves around the ridge and drops into the area. This is going to lead to our best chances for rain that we’ve seen in quite a while. It’s a good thing because we badly need it.

High Rain Chances

This area of upper-level low pressure moves into the viewing area by late Saturday into Sunday and brings more widespread moisture. Scattered showers and storms are on the table for the latter half of the weekend along with peeks of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans, I’d say definitely plan on shifting those indoors if at all possible. It’ll be cooler thanks to the cloud and the moisture with highs only in the 80s for many of us Sunday afternoon. Drier conditions take over by Monday of next week with just a few clouds on tap.

More Heat

Temperatures continue to rise through early next week with highs in the mid-90s Monday with even hotter temps on the way by Tuesday. Afternoon readings bounce back over 100° Tuesday ahead of another weak cold front that moves in overnight. That boundary could spark up a storm or shower but chances for rain don’t look too high at the moment. It knocks our temps back a little as well as our humidity into Wednesday but highs still look to top out in the upper 90s. Thursday is looking hot but less humid with highs dipping back into the middle and upper 90s which is still above normal for this time of year.

Download our WEATHER APP in the Apple Store

Download our WEATHER APP in the Google Play Store

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer