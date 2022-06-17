Humidity Ramps Up

It’s been a hot week so far and we’re not expecting any relief as we close it down. It’s all thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere. It’s keeping us mainly dry and our temperatures well above average. Highs today soar back into the lower to middle 90s but when you factor in the humidity, feels like temps surge into the low 100s. That is why we have Heat Advisories in effect for much of the Ozarks through this evening. Remember those heat safety precautions if you’re out and about.

Stray Storms Possible

Mainly dry conditions prevail through the day but we can’t rule out a stray storm or shower. The chances hold into our Saturday as this weak cold front works through the region. We won’t catch a huge break from the heat but it will be a little cooler over the weekend. Highs climb back into the lower 90s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Heat Index values could still climb close to the triple digits so make sure you stay hydrated. Drier air also works in as winds get more of an easterly turn to them. Dew points look to drop off a bit late Saturday into Sunday, leading to a more pleasant feel. Our Father’s Day is looking hot but less humid so you should be looking okay for any outdoor plans with Dad.

Heat Ramps Back Up

This ridge of high pressure dominates our weather pattern into next week as it parks itself on top of the Ozarks! That will lead to a warm-up with highs in the middle and upper 90s Monday through Thursday of next week. We’ll likely be dealing with more Heat Advisories as well. Much of next week will be dry as this ridge holds but we have a cold front that moves our way by late Wednesday into Thursday. As this boundary moves our way, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible but chances are looking low at this point.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer