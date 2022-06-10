Few Stronger Storms Possible

The final front of the workweek has been moving our way over the last 12 hours, and it’s been bringing showers and storms to the region. Scattered showers and storms are on the table throughout the day but we’ll see some peeks of sunshine at times. It won’t be a washout but you may want to keep the umbrella handy just in case. With instability rising ahead of the front, we could see a few stronger storms as well. A Marginal Risk has been put in place by the Storm Prediction Center meaning hail and gusty wind is possible. A drier evening is on tap as this wave of moisture works to the southeast. High pressure then takes over behind this disturbance and that’ll lead to quieter conditions Saturday.

Heat Takes Over

As this ridge builds over the weekend and upper-level flow turns to the southwest, a big boost in our temps is on the docket. It also allows for a drier pattern to develop through the first half of next week. Highs look to jump from the 80s on Saturday to the 90s Sunday along with lots of sunshine. As this ridge holds strong, more sunshine and heat are on the docket. Temps will likely surge into the mid and upper 90s by Sunday into Monday. Feels like temps could rise above 100° Sunday through Tuesday with Heat Advisories possible. Make sure you’re taking frequent breaks in the a/c if at all possible and remember to wear your lighter-colored clothing. Dry, windy, and hot conditions prevail through the middle part of next week with highs in the low to mid-90s. A cold front approaches the Ozarks by late Wednesday into Thursday and this could bring a stray storm or two. It’s something we’ll be watching in the coming days.

