Quieter Weather Takes Over

After an unsettled last 24 hours, conditions are much quieter across the Ozarks and that’ll be the case as we end the workweek. High pressure is building in on the backside of the storm system that brought all of that rain yesterday as well really chilly temps for this time of year. Highs only rose into the 60s in the metro Thursday with some locations only in the 50s. The sunshine returns today after a rather cloudy start but it’s still going to be cool for May standards as those winds pump in from the NW. Afternoon readings will be in the low to mid-70s under a mainly sunny sky. Overnight, starry conditions prevail along with cooler than normal temperatures. We’ll awaken to the lower 50s for much of the viewing area Saturday morning so a light jacket may be in order.

Heat Builds

A ridge in the upper-levels of the atmosphere begins to take over as we progress through the weekend and that will keep things dry. More sunshine is on the docket for our Saturday but we do have a weak signal in the atmosphere for maybe a sprinkle. Chances are slim but a few more clouds are on the docket for our Saturday compared to today. The heat continues to stream in as we end the weekend with highs surging back close to 90°.

Nice Memorial Day

It’ll be great to be outdoors, possibly at the pool or at the lake for our holiday weekend. Memorial Day is looking dry as well so we aren’t expecting any travel issues at least regionally speaking. Partly cloudy conditions are on tap with highs in the middle and upper 80s.

Rain Returns

A stray storm or two is possible on Tuesday ahead of our next storm system, which is slated to arrive on Tuesday night into Wednesday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day on Wednesday under cloudy conditions. We’ll have to monitor the severe threat as we will have some energy in the atmosphere. Much cooler air takes over Wednesday into Thursday as NW winds kick in. Highs look to fall back into the middle 70s with a few showers possible for the first half of our Thursday.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer