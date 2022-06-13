Heat Wave Holds

The heat has been the big headline throughout the region and that’s the case for our Monday. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through this evening for the oppressive conditions so please remember those heat safety precautions. High this afternoon rise back into the middle and upper 90s under plenty of sunshine. The sun, heat, and humidity make it feel even worse with heat index values expected in the low 100s.

Dry & Hot Conditions Expected

As this ridge of high pressure dominates, dry and hot weather continues into mid-week. The upper-level flow in the atmosphere holds from the southwest, keeping any rain off to our north and west. Temperatures remain well above normal tomorrow into mid-week with highs surging into the mid and upper 90s. Some changes arrive for our Wednesday though as a cold front approaches from the NW.

Slim Rain Chanecs

This boundary moves in late Wednesday and it’s going to bring a slim chance for a stray storm. It’s looking like the best chances arrive late Wednesday into Thursday but even then, it’s limited. We do have a Marginal Risk just to our NW so if you’re traveling up to places like Kansas City, stay weather aware. A spotty storm or two is possible on Friday as well thanks to another weak disturbance working through the atmosphere.

Slight Cool-Down

With these weak waves moving through the Ozarks, the flow above the surface begins to change. This leads to a slight cool-down late in the week and into the weekend. Afternoon readings fall back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by Friday which is still above average. Most of us dip back into the mid and upper 80s over the weekend along with lots of sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer