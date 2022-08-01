Heat Returns

The somewhat unsettled pattern that we’ve been dealing with over the last 72 hours is briefly coming to an end across the Ozarks. A ridge of high pressure is building in the upper levels of the atmosphere and that is going to lead to more warmth and more humidity over the next 7-days. It also brings a drier pattern to the region with limited rain chances. We still badly need it and it’s something that is beneficial for sure. The next couple of days are looking dry combined with the heat and humidity. Highs this afternoon climb back above average, into the middle and the upper 90s.

Heat Advisories are Back

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into mid-week with readings Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons in the upper 90s and lower 100s. With the higher dew points taken into account, it’ll feel much worse. Feels like temps will likely rise close to 105° and this is why we have Heat Advisories in effect through Wednesday evening.

Next Cold Front

Our next cold front moves in by Wednesday night into Thursday and this brings on and off thunderstorms. It’s not looking like it’ll be a washout on Thursday but we’ll definitely need the umbrella at times. Temps get knocked back toward seasonable norms as well, rising to around 90°. We’ll see drier conditions on Friday and Saturday but a shower or two is still possible. Chances are limited so if you were hoping to get out to the lake, you’re still looking good. Afternoon readings start to trend back upward as we progress through the weekend too, climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. A cold front looks to slide our way as we end the weekend but it’s looking like it could stall across the region. With the front in the vicinity of us, I did introduce a couple of showers and storms to the forecast on Sunday. It’s still just under a week away but it’s something we’ll be watching so if you have outdoor plans, definitely stay tuned.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer