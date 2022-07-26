Drier but Hotter Tuesday on Tap

Today will be hotter as this stalled front lifts to the northeast, allowing our temperatures to surge back into the low 100s. With the humidity, it will feel even worse and that is why the Heat Advisory has been extended through this evening. Feels like temps will likely be in the mid to upper 100s so remember your heat safety precautions if you have to be outdoors. Our weather pattern then becomes a bit more unsettled Wednesday and beyond as our next disturbance moves into the area. This brings scattered showers and thunderstorms by late Wednesday into Wednesday night with the higher chances arriving Thursday. As the area of low pressure moves through the region, it drags a cold front through the viewing area on Thursday.

Unsettled Pattern Develops

More widespread showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a result and we’ll pick up some much-needed rain. It’s looking like this front then stalls across the Ozarks on Friday and that is going to lead to multiple waves of moisture. It’s looking like another piece of upper-level energy moves through on Friday bringing some heavier rain. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be the name of the game really from Friday through Sunday so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you stay tuned.

Heavy Rain on the Table

Amounts from Wednesday through the weekend could top out over a couple of inches in some spots with localized areas possibly over 3″. The positives are we’ll get much-needed rain and we’ll also see the heat get knocked back a good deal. Highs dip back into the upper 80s and lower 90s on Thursday with milder air taking over for the weekend. Temps look to fall back into the 70s and 80s which is well below normal for this time of the year. Temps begin to rebound as we end the month and kick-off August with highs back in 90s by Monday of next week. We’ll keep the threat of a few showers and storms around as well but Monday overall is looking a little drier.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer