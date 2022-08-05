Staying Mainly Dry

After an unsettled day yesterday, our Friday is looking a lot drier. We’ll see a lot more sunshine out there but the rain chances aren’t completely gone. The upper-level wind pattern remains NW and that means we could see spotty shower or storm chances as we progress through our Friday and into the weekend. Little disturbances higher upstairs in the atmosphere, as well as daytime heating, will contribute to these slim chances. We’ll see mainly dry conditions on Friday and Saturday but a shower or a couple of storms are still possible. Chances are limited so if you were hoping to get out to the lake, you’re still looking good.

Heat Returns

Afternoon readings start to trend back upward today as our wind flow comes in from the south. This means highs back into the low to mid-90s this afternoon with some locales to the west in the upper 90s. Temps stay above average into the weekend, rising into the middle and upper 90s both Saturday and Sunday. When you factor in the humidity, it’ll feel more like the low triple digits and that is why Heat Advisories have been issued through Saturday evening.

Next Round of Rain

A cold front looks to slide our way as we kick off next week and this boundary brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. By Monday, rain chances are going to be higher and it’s looking like they’ll stay elevated Tuesday into Wednesday. It’s a slow-moving front and that leads to rain chances for multiple days. It’s not looking like a washout at this point but you’ll definitely be dodging rain drops Monday through Wednesday. It’ll bring some relief from the humidity and the heat though with highs in the 80s by Tuesday. We’ll be watching, so if you have outdoor plans, stay tuned. High pressure builds in by Thursday and that leads to a lot more sunshine as well as lower humidity. Highs remain seasonable too, topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s Wednesday into the latter half of the workweek.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer