Break from the Humidity

After a little break from the heat and humidity Sunday, we start to feel temperatures climb today. The positive news for our Monday is that the dew points will remain low but we are going to have highs surging back into the 90s. It’s actually going to be a really nice, Summer day for us with plenty of sunshine. If you have outdoor plans, remember that sunscreen. Humidity values begin to climb tomorrow as our next cold front inches closer.

More Heat & Humidity

Moisture streams up from the south and so does the heat with highs topping out in the mid and upper 90s. Feels like temps will likely crack into the upper 90s and low 100s so be sure to drink lots of water and take frequent breaks in the a/c. A cold front moves in by Wednesday and it’s going to bring the slim chance of a shower or storm. Most will stay dry but a stray storm is possible. On the backside of this boundary, we’ll catch a brief break from the heat as highs fall back into the lower 90s. It’s short-lived though as a warm front lifts our way on Thursday. This will bring a return to the more humid conditions and bring the potential for an isolated shower or storm. The heat really ramps back up on Friday with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely get into the triple digits to end the week too so remember those heat safety precautions.

Slim Rain Chances

A couple more cold fronts approach the Ozarks but rain chances are looking slim with these frontal passages as well. The first of the two moves our way Friday into Saturday and this one doesn’t bring any relief from the heat. In fact, highs on Saturday could be the warmest of the year so far. It’ll be sizzling with highs around the century mark. The next cold front looks to erase this heat as it slides late Saturday into Sunday. A couple of showers and storms are possible with this disturbance but the main story will be the cooler air infiltrating. Highs on Sunday look to dip back below average, topping out in the lower 80s for many of us. It’ll feel a lot more refreshing too as dew points fall into the 40s and 50s. It’s something we’ll be watching and of course, we’ll monitor any potential for severe weather as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteolorogist T.J. Springer