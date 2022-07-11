Heat Returns

Temperatures continue to surge upward as we progress through early this week with the upper 90s and low 100s on the table again for Monday. The heat looks to develop ahead of another cold front that moves in by Tuesday. It’s also going to become more humid as moisture streams up from the south. This will lead to heat index values in the low 100s. This boundary also brings the potential for a couple of sprinkles or maybe a stray storm but most of us will stay dry. On the backside of the front, drier and cooler air takes over into our Wednesday. Highs will be near normal for this time of the year under just a few clouds.

Spotty Storms Possible

We could see a spotty shower or storm on Wednesday too depending on how far south the front gets. Humidity remains in check as we progress through the latter half of next week despite our temperatures surging upward. Seasonable conditions are on the docket for Thursday but the heat really ramps up by Friday.

Temps Climb Once Again

Afternoon readings will be close to 100° both Friday and Saturday along with a fair sky. We’ll see a few more clouds on Saturday as a disturbance moves around the ridge and drops into the Ozarks. This could lead to isolated storms but right now, chances are looking pretty slim. Stay tuned if you have outdoor plans! In the wake of this cold front, temps look to drop just a little into our Sunday with highs still above normal, in the mid-90s. We may also see an isolated storm to close down the weekend

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer