Heat and Humidity Remain

This Summer-Like pattern we’ve been dealing with throughout the week thus far isn’t done yet as this upper-level ridge continues to dominate. The wind will calm further as we hit mid-week which will make it feel even worse across the Ozarks. Highs this afternoon will likely be just a touch warmer, topping out around 90° in the metro. Ahead of our next storm system, even hotter air streams into the Ozarks for our Thursday. Afternoon readings look to top out in the lower to possibly mid-90s making it the warmest day of the next 7.

Next Round of Rain

Rain chances go up as we progress through our Friday and into the weekend though as this disturbance moves in. Showers and storms are looking widely scattered at best for Friday but coverage does look to increase on Saturday. This is when the cold front moves in and it’s going to bring a better chance of widespread rain as well as thunderstorms. The severe threat will need to be monitored as we will have a fair amount of energy in the atmosphere. We’ll be battling a cap once again but it’s something we’ll be watching. The front then exits Saturday night with a few showers still lingering.

Conditions Stay Unsettled

The upper-level part of this storm system swings through on Sunday and it could bring a few more showers or storms. It’s not looking like a washout with precipitation still looking scattered at this point. High pressure takes back over with cooler and bright conditions expected as we kick-off the workweek. Temps look to fall back toward seasonable levels, topping out in the middle and upper 70s Sunday and again on Monday. Our next disturbance moves our way by Tuesday with the dry weather being short-lived. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table as a more active weather pattern develops once again.