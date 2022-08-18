Sunshine Prevails to End the Week

Thursday is looking just gorgeous for this time of the year with temperatures topping out in the low to mid-80s with that comfy feel sticking around. We’ll see plenty of sunshine as high pressure builds across the Upper Midwest. Warmer air then streams in from the south by Friday with readings rising back into the middle and upper 80s.

Another Cold Front Moves In

We’ll still see lots of sunshine but late in the day into the overnight is when clouds start to thicken some. This is thanks to our next disturbance moving in our direction. Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible as this cold front slides into the Ozarks but we’re not expecting a washout which is good for any outdoor plans. This trend continues on Sunday as this front continues to work down to the southeast. Rain chances are looking a bit higher south of the Missouri-Arkansas State Line with lesser chances in the metro. A few showers or storms are still possible though so make sure you stay tuned.

Manageable Heat & Humidity

Highs remain below average for this time of the year, thanks to the moisture and the frontal passage with temps in the lower to middle 80s both Sunday and Monday. We’ll kick off next week drier as high pressure takes back over with temps continuing to rise through mid-week. Plenty of sun is in store with temps in the upper 90s expected.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer