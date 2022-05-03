Drier but Dreary

A quieter day is on tap as the cold front that brought stronger to severe storms overnight works eastward. Winds have turned around from the NW which will keep us well below average today with highs only in the 50s and 60s. That wind flow is key though as it will allow a few peeks of sunshine to squeak through at times. Our next disturbance is on the horizon for our Hump Day and this one will likely bring scattered showers and storms for the afternoon.

Turning Unsettled Again

Some of those could turn stronger by the afternoon too as a bit of instability develops. We have Marginal Risk across the western half of the viewing area meaning isolated severe storms are possible. Hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns. As this disturbance continues to approach and a warm front lifts in, we’ll have another round of showers and storms on the table by Thursday.

Severe Weather Possible Yet Again

The Ozarks will likely be in the warm sector throughout the day which leads to higher moisture content and temperatures. That will lead to greater instability in the atmosphere for our Thursday. We have a heightened threat of severe weather as a result with a Slight to Enhanced Risk draped across the viewing area. Scattered to numerous severe storms are possible with all forms on the table including isolated tornadoes. The cold front moves through Thursday evening and on the backside of it, drier air begins to work in. Clouds will diminish throughout our Friday with more sunshine in store for the afternoon. Highs will be a little below normal with readings in the upper 60s.

Gorgeous Mother’s Day Weekend

High pressure builds in for the weekend which brings a lot more sunshine and warmer conditions. Temps will be seasonable on Saturday, topping out in the mid-70s under mainly sunny skies. The warmth really takes hold of the region on Mother’s Day as this ridge grips the Upper Midwest. It’ll be great to get outdoors with the fam, albeit it windy. The 80s are in store throughout the viewing area Sunday afternoon with some spots to the SW possibly close to 90° by next Monday. The dry weather holds as well with mainly sunny conditions from Mother’s Day into early next week.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer