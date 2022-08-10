Stray Sprinkles

It’s been an unsettled last 48 hours throughout the Ozarks but today is definitely looking quieter and a little drier. With the cold front just to our south, the potential for a stray shower or two is on the table but we’re not expecting as much rain in the metro for our Wednesday. If you live closer to the Missouri-Arkansas State Line and southward, chances are a touch higher.

Less Humidity

Highs today will be seasonably cool with readings in the upper 80s for the majority of the region. It’ll be less humid though as the wind continues to come in from the northeast. High pressure dominates for our Thursday and leads to even more sunshine. The wind holds from the northeast which will keep the humidity at bay as well. Temperatures start to rebound by the end of the workweek as the wind turns around from the southeast. Highs climb back into the low to mid-90s Friday afternoon with a little more humidity.

Staying Mainly Dry

Saturday is looking good through the viewing area so if you were planning a lake day, it’ll be perfect. We’ll see intervals of clouds and sunshine with highs in the lower 90s expected. Another disturbance works around this ridge over the weekend as the upper-level flow prevails from the northwest. This keeps us a little unsettled with a spotty storm or two possible Sunday but most will stay dry. The ridge of high pressure begins to inch back towards the east as we progress through the weekend and that will lead to more heat. Temps surge back into the upper 90s on Sunday and with the humidity, it’ll likely feel more like the triple digits. Our next disturbance in the upper levels moves in by Monday into Tuesday and this is going to bring our rain chances upward. Hit or miss showers and storms are on the table both days so make sure you stay tuned for our latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer