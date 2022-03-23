It was hard to find any silver linings in today’s weather. Cloudy and damp conditions came with breezy winds and cold temperatures. This is thanks to a broad storm that currently envelops much of the eastern half of the nation. We’re on the cold side of the storm with pockets of upper-level storminess swirling through. This kept the area damp with a steady, very light rain continuing throughout the day.

COLD AND DAMP THURSDAY

The pattern won’t change much through tonight and Thursday with a combination of clouds and damp weather making for a dreary Thursday. Temperatures tonight may get just cold enough for a changeover to a little light snow, especially in higher elevation areas along the plateau. No accumulations are expected.

BETTER WEATHER TO END THE WEEK

The weather begins to improve late Thursday night as clouds finally sweep out of the area. This will set the stage for temperatures near freezing west of Hwy. 65 where skies will clear by sunrise.

Friday is shaping up to be one of the nicer days of what has been a very cloudy and wet week of weather. Skies will be fairly bright, but there will still be some waves of cloudiness. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s during the afternoon.

WEEKEND WEATHER

A cold front sweeping through Friday afternoon will set temperatures back a bit for the weekend. We’ll find a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with temperatures remaining a little cool. Morning lows will be in the 30s with highs in the 50s.

Temperatures will be a little warmer Sunday and skies look sunnier too.

WARMER BY MONDAY

The pattern across the nation will change by Monday with a storm moving into the West. This will help usher in warmer weather across the middle of the country with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. The western storm will move into the middle of the country Tuesday and Wednesday. This will lead to breezy winds and increasing clouds Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms possible Tuesday night into Wednesday.