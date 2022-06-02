Drier and Cooler Weather Return

A shower or two is possible early today with slightly higher chances southeast of the metro. A drier afternoon is on tap though as the cold front continues to move southeast. High pressure builds in and that brings a lot more sunshine to the Ozarks for the latter half of our Thursday. Temperatures get knocked back a pretty good deal as northerly winds kick in tonight into Thursday. Temps will be in the lower to middle 70s with lows in the 50s as we awaken on Friday. It’ll be crisp so you may want a jacket early on. Friday is looking pleasant and dry with highs warmer, climbing back into the upper 70s. We do become unsettled over the weekend, once again, as our next disturbance approaches.

More Rain Chances

It’s not looking like a washout but isolated to scattered storms will be possible late Saturday as this upper-level area of low pressure moves in. Sunday’s chances are looking a bit higher so if you have outdoor plans, make sure you keep your eyes to the sky. Another disturbance moves in with scattered showers and storms on the table on Sunday into early next week. Temperatures will become more seasonable, rising back into the upper 70s and lower 80s through the weekend. We remain unsettled Monday and Tuesday with showers and thunderstorms possible ahead of another cold front. That front will likely move into the region on Tuesday but we’ll keep the chance for showers and storms Wednesday as yet another disturbance moves in.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer