Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories Issued

Our Easter turned out to be raw and unsettled across the Ozarks as a disturbance moved through the region. We saw scattered showers and temps struggled, with the help of the clouds and the northerly flow. Today will be brighter but still chilly, only rising into the middle 50s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Clouds clear overnight and with the light wind, we’re going to feel the temps tumble. Lows look to dip back into the 20s and 30s and that’s why Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued. Make sure you bring in or cover up those plants.

Temps Moderate

As winds turn back around from the southeast tomorrow, temps begin to moderate. Highs are expected to climb back into the lower 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Our next disturbance moves in Tuesday night with the chance of showers returning.

Chance of Storms Returns

More widespread showers and storms are on the table Wednesday as a front begins to slide into the area. As it does, some instability will build, leading to the potential for a few stronger storms. We do have a Marginal Risk across our western neighborhoods which is something we’ll be monitoring. Small hail and gusty winds would be the main concerns in any storm that can get going. The chance for hit-and-miss storms lingers into Thursday as temps continue to climb. Afternoon readings soar back above average, into the lower 70s.

Warmer Temps on the Way

Even milder conditions are on the docket as we end the workweek with highs bumping into the lower 80s under more clouds than sunshine. This ridge keeps the milder temps around as we head into the weekend with temperatures holding in the upper 70s and lower 80s on Saturday. Our next round of unsettled weather arrives Saturday into Sunday. A few storms are possible for the first half of the weekend with a better chance of showers and storms on the table Sunday. This is when a cold front swings through the Ozarks. It knocks our temps back toward seasonable norms with highs close to 70° Sunday. We’ll be watching the threat for any stronger to severe storms as well so stay tuned!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer