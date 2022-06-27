Comfy Conditions

A cold front brought back comfier conditions as we ended the weekend and that prevails to kick start the workweek. Northeasterly winds keep the drier air coming and with that flow, dew points will only be in the 50s. That’ll feel wonderful today with highs expected in the lower 80s. Overnight, you could probably throw open the windows as temps dip back into the 50s and the 60s.

High Pressure Holds

High pressure continues to build across the Plains as we progress through the next couple of days leading to quiet and sunny weather. Highs rebound as this ridge takes hold too. Afternoon readings climb back into the lower 80s tomorrow with hotter conditions by mid-week.

Hot Temps Return

High temperatures rise back into the lower to middle 90s Wednesday through Friday with dew points on the rise as well. With that combo, feels like temps will likely rise back into the upper 90s and lower 100s. Heat Advisories are possible so make sure you limit some of that outdoor exposure if at all possible. Our weather pattern heading into our holiday weekend is looking a little unsettled as our next cold front approaches.

Next Cold Front

This boundary brings scattered showers and thunderstorms for our Saturday with the potential for stronger storms on the table. We’ll continue to fine-tune those details as we get a little bit closer but Saturday will need to be monitored for any severe weather potential. The front does knock our temps back a little, topping out in the 80s both Saturday and Sunday. Depending on how far south the front gets determines our storm chances on Sunday but it is looking like we could see a few showers and storms. This will all play a role in what happens into July 4th. It’s not looking like a washout but isolated showers and storms are a possibility. Make sure you stay tuned for the latest!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer