Colder Air Takes Over

Yesterday was wet and gloomy as that cold front slid through the region. Temps fell throughout the afternoon and now much chillier conditions have taken over. Our Thursday will be much colder with highs only in the 40s under mainly cloudy conditions. A few showers are possible as the upper-level low slides through. Clouds break up late this evening with starry skies on tap overnight. That clearing along with the light wind will lead to a cold start tomorrow. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s so make sure you break out the heavier jacket. We get a warm-up on Friday ahead of our next disturbance, which is slated to arrive on Saturday. Highs jump back into the 60s with more sunshine in store.

More Rain Possible

Clouds thicken Friday night and as this area of low pressure moves in, we’ll see the chance for a few showers. These should exit early Saturday but we could see a few showers lingering as we begin the day. At this point, Sunday looks drier and brighter with afternoon readings expecting back into 60s and 70s. Another chance of rain arrives early next week. We’ll keep the chance for our Tuesday as multiple waves of moisture stream up into the Ozarks. We’ll keep the chance of showers for the first half of our Wednesday but the latter half is looking drier. It’s not looking like we’ll have a lot of instability with these disturbances which means we’ll likely see just rain with some embedded thunder possible. Stay tuned!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer