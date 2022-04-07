The sun returned in full force yesterday and even though it was a cooler day, it was still pleasant for this time of April. Things start to change today as the upper-level low begins to circulate through the Upper Midwest. As we progress through our Thursday and into Friday, it brings a return of the cloudiness and colder conditions. Highs tumble back into the 40s and 50s this afternoon with the potential for a few afternoon and evening sprinkles.

We look to end the workweek with not only a winter-like chill but also the potential for rain and snow showers. It’ll be really similar to what we saw last Thursday. The wind will really be cranking from the north to northwest making it feel even colder with freeze headlines possible again Thursday and Friday nights. The weekend is looking a lot nicer with sunshine prevailing Saturday into Sunday. Temps rebound into the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday afternoon with the 70s making a grand return for Sunday. It’ll be great to be outdoors but the wind will be howling again ahead of our next storm system which is slated to arrive next Monday. Highs stay on the mild side of the spectrum early next week with temps holding in the lower to middle 70s both days. As this disturbance moves closer, shower and storm chances will be on the increase.

A warm front will likely lift through the Ozarks possibly sparking isolated showers or storms late Sunday into Monday with showers looking scattered at this point. By Tuesday, storm chances will be a little bit higher as this area of low pressure moves our way. Wednesday is definitely looking like a day to stay weather aware as this cold front slides into the Plains. Severe storms are on the table once again and we have the potential for them to be more widespread this time around. We’ll have higher instability, moisture content, and wind shear, making all forms of severe weather possible. This is still about a week away but make sure you’re keeping tabs on our latest forecasts!

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer