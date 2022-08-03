Heat Hangs on for One More Day

The heat has been the big headline this week but now we’re switching gears and focusing on our next cold front and some rain chances. Ahead of this cold front highs this afternoon climb back above average, into the upper 90s and low 100s. With the higher dew points taken into account, it’ll feel much worse. Feels like temps will likely rise close to 105° and this is why we have Heat Advisories in effect through this evening.

Next Cold Front

As this cold front moves in, showers and thunderstorms develop during the evening and they continue to become more widespread overnight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table throughout the night into our Thursday so the umbrella is definitely something you’ll want for the morning drive tomorrow. A couple of storms could become stronger with a Marginal Risk in play for much of the viewing area. Hail and gusty wind are the main concerns so make sure you stay weather aware. It’s not looking like it’ll be a washout on Thursday but we’ll definitely need the umbrella at times. The highest chances occur during the morning on Thursday with the front pushing southward during the afternoon. Temps get knocked back toward seasonable norms as well, rising to around 90°.

Staying Mainly Dry

The upper-level wind pattern remains NW and that means we could see spotty shower or storm chances as we progress through the weekend. We’ll see mainly dry conditions on Friday and Saturday but a shower or two is still possible. Chances are limited so if you were hoping to get out to the lake, you’re still looking good. Afternoon readings start to trend back upward as we progress through the weekend too, climbing back into the middle and upper 90s. A cold front looks to slide our way as we kick off next week and this boundary brings our next chance of showers and thunderstorms. By Monday, rain chances are going to be higher and it’s looking like they’ll stay elevated throughout our Tuesday. It’s a slow-moving front and we’ll have multiple days of rain chances. It’ll bring some relief in the humidity and the heat with highs in the 80s by Tuesday. It’s something we’ll be watching so if you have outdoor plans, definitely stay tuned.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist T.J. Springer